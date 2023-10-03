Nashville International Airport expects peak travel periods during fall break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fall break is fast approaching and Nashville International Airport is preparing for more travelers to walk through its corridors in the coming weeks.

Officials said peak travel days will be Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

The past two Sundays have already been record-breaking days with more than 40,000 departing travelers each day.

If you plan to travel soon, arrive early and allow extra time for parking if you’re driving to the airport. Check your flight status before you arrive.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.