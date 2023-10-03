Nashville International Airport expects peak travel periods during fall break

The last two Sundays have been record-breaking days for departures.
Fall break is fast approaching and Nashville International Airport is preparing for more travelers to walk through its corridors in the coming weeks.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fall break is fast approaching and Nashville International Airport is preparing for more travelers to walk through its corridors in the coming weeks.

Officials said peak travel days will be Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

The past two Sundays have already been record-breaking days with more than 40,000 departing travelers each day.

If you plan to travel soon, arrive early and allow extra time for parking if you’re driving to the airport. Check your flight status before you arrive.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
Horse stable owner charged with rape of girl
Neighbors say they aren’t shocked after stable owner charged with raping teen girl

Latest News

Clarksville Police Car
Clarksville road reopens after three car crash
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Council expected to vote on SRO grant
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Metro Council to consider affordable housing resolution
Fall break is fast approaching and Nashville International Airport is preparing for more...
Airport expects influx in travel for fall break