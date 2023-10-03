MONOPOLY unveils Nashville-themed board

The new edition of the iconic game showcases Music City’s iconic attractions.
MONOPOLY: NASHVILLE Edition
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - MONOPOLY has unveiled its Nashville edition of Hasbro’s iconic board game.

MONOPOLY: NASHVILLE edition replaces the board’s classic squares, like Boardwalk and Park Place, with Nashville showcase and cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses.

Mr. Monopoly made a pit stop in Music City this week to display the new game alongside local officials and business leaders at The Parthenon in Centennial Park.

The Batman Building, Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry and more are featured on the new edition’s board.

Here are some of the properties spotlighted:

  • Nashville showcase sites – Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry and The Batman Building
  • Cultural sites – Cheekwood, Country Music Hall of Fame and Music Row
  • Historic landmarks – The Parthenon, Tennessee State Capitol and the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge
  • Charitable organizations – Hands on Nashville, The Nashville Food Project, ACM Lifting Lives
  • Businesses – Goo Goo Cluster, the Nashville Zoo and The Pancake Pantry

“We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Nashville unique and truly special, and we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board,” Brooke Gorman, a Top Trumps USA representative said. “MONOPOLY: NASHVILLE spotlights the top hits that make it Music City!”

The Nashville-themed board is available in stores and online now.

