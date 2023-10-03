Metro Council to consider affordable housing resolution

The Metro Council is expected to consider a resolution on Tuesday to keep Nashville an affordable place to live.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Metro Council will meet for the first time on Tuesday evening at the Metro Courthouse.

The Council is expected to talk about a plan to make Nashville an affordable place to live. That’s been a discussion for a while now.

The resolution council members will be considering is called the Community Covenant.

The goal is to make Nashville more affordable, reduce poverty and give people living here more opportunities to stay in the city.

Council members will have a news conference before Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the resolution.

Nashville is a leader in the nationwide apartment boom, and not the type of affordable apartments many renters want.

A recent report from Rentcafe said nearly 9,000 new units are expected to be built this year.

In the last two years, more than 21,000 were built, 89% of the units completed are high-end.

The vast majority of the construction is centered in Davidson County, Murfreesboro, Gallatin and Franklin.

