Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

The man is accused of shooting a 23-year-old woman in her eighth month of pregnancy on Lewis Street.
Nashville detectives have arrested Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, on a charge of criminal homicide.
Nashville detectives have arrested Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, on a charge of criminal homicide.(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a pregnant woman and killed her unborn baby, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said detectives arrested 23-year-old Demarius Claybrooks Jr. on criminal homicide charges on Tuesday.

Claybrooks Jr. is accused of shooting 23-year-old Shay Beard in her eighth month of pregnancy on Lewis Street. Police said she survived, however, her unborn daughter died.

At last check, Beard was continuing to recover at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

