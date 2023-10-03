Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a pregnant woman and killed her unborn baby, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said detectives arrested 23-year-old Demarius Claybrooks Jr. on criminal homicide charges on Tuesday.

Claybrooks Jr. is accused of shooting 23-year-old Shay Beard in her eighth month of pregnancy on Lewis Street. Police said she survived, however, her unborn daughter died.

At last check, Beard was continuing to recover at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives have arrested Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, on a charge of criminal homicide. He's accused in the 9/26 shooting of a woman in her 8th month of pregnancy on Lewis St. She survived. Her unborn daughter did not. pic.twitter.com/0RegjPv3Ry — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 3, 2023

