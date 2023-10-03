Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby
The man is accused of shooting a 23-year-old woman in her eighth month of pregnancy on Lewis Street.
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a pregnant woman and killed her unborn baby, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police said detectives arrested 23-year-old Demarius Claybrooks Jr. on criminal homicide charges on Tuesday.
Previous Coverage:
Claybrooks Jr. is accused of shooting 23-year-old Shay Beard in her eighth month of pregnancy on Lewis Street. Police said she survived, however, her unborn daughter died.
At last check, Beard was continuing to recover at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.