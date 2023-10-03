First Alert Forecast: Feeling like Fall by this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s another very warm day across the Mid State, but a big cool-down is on the way for this weekend

This afternoon will be sunny and very warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows around 60.

The warm weather continues into tomorrow with more cloud cover, but highs in the middle 80s.

LATE WEEK

A strong cold front will approach the Mid-State starting on Thursday. Some parts of the Mid State could see some late afternoon and evening showers on Thursday.

You’ll need your umbrella on Friday as well as more showers work their way through the Mid State. One or two spots may even hear a rumble of thunder, but there is no severe weather threat.

The big story with this front is the quick temperature drop we’ll see. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 80s, Friday we’ll be in the 70s, and once the front clears the Mid-State we’ll see an even bigger cooldown for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will stay in the 60s on both days with lows in the 40s!!!!

Most of the Mid State hasn't seen low temperatures in the 40s since May. (WSMV)

Monday will be slightly warmer with highs back near 70 for the afternoon.

