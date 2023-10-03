Fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever, survey says

A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.
A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.(Sikander Iqbal | Sikander Iqbal / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s not your imagination, many fast food drive-thrus are getting faster, according to a new survey of the top ten quick-service restaurants.

Intouch Insight reports major reductions in the average total time at the drive-thrus of Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A and Carl’s Jr. compared with last year’s times.

At Wendy’s, 88 seconds of wait time was cut.

The wait time at Chick-fil-A was down 73 seconds.

Carl’s Jr.’s wait time went down 43 seconds.

Average wait times decreased overall by 25 seconds for the year, but that’s likely due to fewer cars in line, but that doesn’t mean drive-thrus are seeing less business.

Intouch said fast food chains are getting cars through the drive-thru faster, leaving fewer cars in the line.

Many drive-thrus are also splitting up options, like offering mobile order pickups.

Service time also decreased by four seconds, while total drive-thru time decreased by 29 seconds.

Taco Bell was number one in the fastest total time and fastest service time.

Chick-fil-A, however, is still king when it comes to the fastest total time by car, which divides the average total time by the average number of cars in line.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium

Latest News

The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP critics but says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Suspect in 9-year-old’s kidnapping left ransom note, police say, and a vital clue