Council expected to vote on SRO grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Metro Council meets Tuesday for the first time since taking office.

Several items are on the agenda, including school safety.

Council members will vote on a resolution to accept a statewide school resource officer grant. It will help put an SRO in all public middle and high schools in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said it didn’t have the staffing currently to put officers in all 70 elementary school. The department hopes to do so once it is fully staffed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.