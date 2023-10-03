Clarksville road reopens after three car crash

One person was transported to Tennova Healthcare for treatment.
Clarksville Police Car
Clarksville Police Car(Clarksville Police Department)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville road reopened Tuesday morning following a three car crash with injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Westbound lanes of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Whitfield Rd. and Peachers Mill Rd. at Westcreek Bridge in Clarksville were closed for several hours, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

One person was taken to Tennova Healthcare for treatment but the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

