Clarksville middle schooler hit by SUV

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A middle school student in Clarksville was hit by a car Tuesday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police responded to Richview Middle School at about 7:20 a.m. after receiving a call that a student crossing Richview Road was hit by a vehicle. Police said traffic was at a crawling pass when the 14-year-old boy was hit at Richview Road and Dewitt Drive, which is not the location of a crosswalk or crossing guard, according to police.

“The preliminary investigation shows that the passenger side-view mirror of the SUV clipped the student who received minor injuries,” Clarksville police said. “He was treated at the scene by Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services and transported to Sango ER as a precaution.”

Investigators are still investigating. Anyone with information should contact Clarksville police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.