Brown Butter Maple Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies with Katie Jacobs

BROWN BUTTER MAPLE PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

MAKES: 10 LARGE COOKIES

When fall finally rolls in, I am one of those people who craves all things pumpkin. These chocolate chip cookies are giant pillows—incredibly soft and tender with hints of pumpkin spice. Don’t skip the sugar coating, which adds a little crunch and sweetness, or the chocolate baking wafers, which create puddles of chocolate throughout the soft cookie.

1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, browned and cooled

1 tablespoon water

21/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup dark brown sugar,firmly packed

1 egg yolk, room temperature

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup semi-sweet Chocolate baking disks, chopped

COATING

2 tablespoons light brown sugar, firmly packed

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

2. Brown the butter until it reaches an amber color. Whisk the water into the warm butter and let cool to room temperature.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon. Set aside.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the brown sugar and cooled brown butter.

5. Whisk in the egg yolk, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin puree until smooth.

6. Add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture and fold batter with a rubber spatula until combined. Stir in the chocolate until just combined.

7. In a small bowl, combine the coating ingredients.

8. Use a large cookie scoop to scoop the dough. Drop into the cinnamon-sugar mixture and toss to coat. The dough will be very soft.

9. Place 5 dough balls onto the baking sheet, spaced 3 inches apart. Leave the rest of the dough out at room temperature.

10. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes until the edges of the cookies are crisp and the centers look puffy and slightly underdone.

11. Allow them to cool on the baking sheet before transferring them to a cooling rack. Continue to bake the rest of the cookie dough.

Taken from The Chocolate Chip Cookie Book: Classic, Creative, and Must-Try Recipes for Every Kitchen by Katie Jacobs. Copyright © 2023 Katie Jacobs. Used by permission of Harper Celebrate.