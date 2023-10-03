Brentwood neighbors relieved after active search for alleged burglary suspects in their neighborhood

Brentwood police are encouraging people to look at their security cameras for any information.
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police chase led to a car crash in front of a Brentwood neighborhood Tuesday morning that caused a stir among neighbors.

Brentwood Police Department said the chase started in Nolensville when police there attempted to pull over a stolen car. The car drove off into Brentwood where it later crashed. The suspects exited the car and officers began searching for them.

Some residents received a notification about what was happening in the neighborhood. One man told us he got an email at 6:32 a.m. calling off a search for two burglary suspects. Police were searching the neighborhood with helicopters and flashlights early in the morning.

“We all have kids that go to Crockett, they bike there in the mornings so everyone was very concerned about it,” Brandon Parker said.

Parker initially missed what was happening when the helicopters were looming over his home.

“I was sleeping...I have no idea how that happened but maybe I needed my sleep last night. But it didn’t take him too long to learn there was an active search happening in the neighborhood,” Parker said. “My neighbor sent me that this morning and I signed up for it right away.”

He signed up for the Williamson County text alert system that let residents know about the search.

“I didn’t know it was actually a thing but now I do and I’m signed up on it.“

While Parker is pleased with it, we talked to one woman who felt more information should be included in the alerts.

Now, Brentwood police are encouraging people to look at their security cameras for any information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

