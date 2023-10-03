Banned books to be given away for free in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Staffers from an American publishing company are headed to Nashville with a truck filled with banned books with the intention of handing out free copies of the prohibited pages.

The Banned Wagon Tour is hitting the road alongside the Freedom to Read Foundation, Pen America, and Little Free Library to give away books in several communities that they say have been most affected by book bans. The tour is spearheaded by the Penguin Random House publishing company.

The truck will make appearances in Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans and Houston during the first week of October. The Nashville stop will be at The Bookshop on Eastland Avenue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3. Visitors can grab a free banned book and learn more about the Banned Wagon’s mission.

Penguin Random House says book bans are on the rise across the nation due to new laws and regulations limiting the kinds of books kids can access.

The 12 books featured on the tour include:

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” by Rebecca Skloot

“Dear Martin,” by Nic Stone

“How to Be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” by Maya Angelou and Oprah Winfrey

“I Am Jazz,” by Jessica Herthel, Jazz Jennings and Shelagh McNicholas

“Too Bright to See,” by Kyle Lukoff

“The Magic Fish,” by Trung Le Nguyen

“Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag,” by Rob Sanders and Steven Salerno

“The Kite Runner,” by Khaled Hosseini

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood

“The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison

“SHOUT,” by Laurie Halse Anderson

