Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he has an ankle injury in addition to the torn left Achilles tendon that he is rehabbing after surgery.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the New York Jets quarterback said he is dealing with a deltoid issue. The deltoid is the main ligament of the inner ankle. Rodgers was wearing an ankle brace while walking with crutches on the sideline before the Jets’ Sunday night loss to Kansas City.

The 39-year-old Rodgers reiterated that he has not ruled out returning this season. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the injury that it was season-ending.

Rodgers had surgery on Sept. 13, two days after the injury. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles. There were reports Rodgers had a “speed bridge” procedure, which is designed to accelerate the rehabilitation process.

A typical recovery period from a torn Achilles tendon is six to nine months. Rodgers said he’s “well ahead of the normal protocols.”

“There’s nothing normal about how I’m attacking this rehab,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days.

“This is just my mindset. I believe in the power of intention. I believe in prayer. I believe in your mental status and the power of will. I believe in making room for the miraculous to happen.”

Rodgers was hurt four snaps into his debut for New York. The Jets rallied to win that game but are 0-3 since.

New York acquired the four-time MVP from Green Bay this past spring in hopes he could lead the long-suffering franchise back to the playoffs. He agreed to a restructured contract that gives him $75 million in guaranteed money this year and next.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

The district said they are on a tight timeline and trying to get bleachers at all four schools...
Sumner commission tables money for new bleachers
Metro Council members introduced a resolution to keep Nashville an affordable place to live and...
Metro leaders introduce covenant resolution
Brentwood police are encouraging people to look at their security cameras for any information.
Brentwood police searching for burglary suspects
The seventh grader allegedly said he would bring a gun to commit a mass shooting at the school,...
12-year-old arrested for school threat