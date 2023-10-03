12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 12-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said a student tip led to the arrest of the 12-year-old, who made a threat to fellow classmates at DuPont Tyler Middle School.
The seventh grader allegedly said he would bring a gun to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to police.
The middle schooler was charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence and false reporting.
“Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously,” MNPD said.
