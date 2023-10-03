12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 12-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a student tip led to the arrest of the 12-year-old, who made a threat to fellow classmates at DuPont Tyler Middle School.

The seventh grader allegedly said he would bring a gun to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to police.

The middle schooler was charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence and false reporting.

“Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously,” MNPD said.

