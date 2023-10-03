12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say

The seventh grader allegedly said he would bring a gun to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to police.
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 12-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a student tip led to the arrest of the 12-year-old, who made a threat to fellow classmates at DuPont Tyler Middle School.

The seventh grader allegedly said he would bring a gun to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to police.

Related Coverage:
Police: 14 threats made to Metro Schools this school year
Metro Nashville school district pens letter to parents after recent false school threats

The middle schooler was charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence and false reporting.

“Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

Hearts are heavy across Nashville after the death of former judge Richard Dinkins, who was...
Nashville judge who fought for desegregation dies
A woman in Greenbrier lost nearly everything when a fire destroyed her rental house last month.
Woman saves dog from burning home
Trash is piling up at the dumpsters of one Bellevue apartment complex.
Trash piles up at Bellevue apartments
Trash at an apartment complex in Bellevue.
Residents claim major trash issue at Bellevue apartment
Tennessee State University campus in Nashville, Tennessee.
TSU holds rally with prominent lawyer about underfunded HBCUs