WSMV 4’s Marius Payton joins fight against breast cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the month of October, WSMV 4′s Marius Payton will be wearing the color pink.

Marius is working with the American Cancer Society on its Men Wear Pink campaign to raise money for breast cancer research, patient support and advocacy.

“Breast cancer affects everyone - it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. That’s why I’m stepping up to fight breast cancer with all I have,” Marius said. “By raising money and awareness through Men Wear Pink, I’m helping to save more lives from breast cancer.”

Marius has a goal of raising $4,000 during the month of October.

You can support his campaign cause and learn more about the American Cancer Society here.

