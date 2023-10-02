Three injured after shooting outside South Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A group of people were hurt after a shootout at a South Nashville nightclub. A witness told WSMV 4 the shooting created a scene at a nearby gas station.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said three people were shot in a car outside of the Illuzion Club on Murfreesboro Pike. After the shooting, the three drove about a mile up the road to a Speedway gas station where they met with police.

“I didn’t know they were here,” said Roger Dale, a witness of the scene said. “I came to get coffee and they were there. You couldn’t get in, they had it all taped...the whole place was taped off. [It was] chaos. People were nervous and scared.”

Surveillance video shows the parking lot of a Speedway Dale said he walked up to Sunday morning, after hearing sirens.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside the club. A security guard kicked people out, but when they got outside, a shooting started. Security guards also told police they fired in defense of the uninvolved parties.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the knee, a 30-year-old woman shot in the thigh, and another 30-year-old woman grazed by a bullet.

Dale said he stood in gas station parking and watched paramedics rush all three people to the hospital.

“I just hope they’re all right. I don’t want anyone to die or be crippled just because of some stupid thing,” Dale said.

While police said all three people would be okay, the loose bullets damaged a nearby business, and several cars, and left many in shock. Officers said no arrest has been made. Police are looking over surveillance video to find out what really happened.

