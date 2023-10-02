Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it

A deputy tried to shoot it three times to detonate it, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.(BCSO)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Fishermen casting their line in a pond near Camden this weekend made an alarming discovery when they hooked a homemade bomb, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious item” over the weekend. When they arrived, the 911 caller said he hooked what appeared to be a homemade bomb. A responding deputy confirmed it was a homemade bomb made of Tannerite, with a fuse attached, that seemingly didn’t go off.

A deputy tried to shoot it three times to detonate it, the sheriff’s office said, but it was deemed too waterlogged to explode.

It is unclear at this time how deputies disposed of the bomb.

