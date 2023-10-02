Robotaxi driven manually crashes into Nashville apartment building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An autonomous vehicle driven by a person crashed into a Nashville apartment building on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Cruise, the self-driving rideshare company, said the robotaxi was being driven by a safety driver when it was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Church Street. Drivers in both vehicles were injured, according to the company spokesman.

“Our driver had a green light and was hit from the side,” the spokesman said. “The incident pushed our vehicle into a nearby building, and fortunately there were no other people involved.”

Cruise maintains safety is “at the core” of everything it does.

“We are in touch with our safety driver, who was taken to the hospital, and we are appreciative of the support and effort by first responders in this incident,” the spokesman said in an email.

WSMV4 responded to the crash scene. It appeared repairs were already being made.

