‘Prolific’ burglar arrested, 66 items seized belonging to nearly 30 victims, police say

Officers found two AR-15 pistols, checkbooks, credit cards, key programmer and two stolen vehicles.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who police say is a prolific burglar and wanted on 27 outstanding warrants was arrested on Sunday night.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Ishimwe Tuyisenge, 19, was wanted on 13 motor vehicle burglaries and thefts over the last nine months.

In late September, police went to Tuyisenge’s house in North Nashville, where a victim’s stolen Airpods were tracked. He fled from the house when officers arrived, MNPD said. During the execution of a search warrant, 66 items were seized from his room belonging to 28 different victims.

Below are some of the items seized:

  • Two AR-15 pistols
  • Checkbooks
  • Credit cards
  • Key programmer
  • Two stolen vehicles (found in the driveway)

“One was a locked 1997 Honda Civic stolen on September 4 from West End Avenue where a witness saw the suspect use a tool to gain entry to the vehicle,” police said about the stolen vehicles. “The other, a Honda Pilot, was stolen on September 15 from Hickory Trace Drive after the driver left it unlocked overnight.”

Tuyisenge is charged with 21 counts of motor vehicle burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of vehicle theft, and drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $232,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse stable owner charged with rape of girl
Neighbors say they aren’t shocked after stable owner charged with raping teen girl
Glass shattered with police light.
Tennessee man dies after fiery wreck on I-24 in Christian County
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl
Teen shot, killed south Nashville apartment
Teen dead after shooting at Nashville apartment complex
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video

Latest News

Search underway for group of thieves suspected of several vehicle thefts around Nashville
3 teens arrested after string of car thefts in East Nashville
Daycares like Glen Leven Day School may raise their fees with the end of federal emergency...
Tennessee families could lose their childcare or be forced to pay more following expiration of federal funding
A childcare crisis in Tennessee is looming after the expiration expiration of federal emergency...
Parents could lose childcare or shell out more
FILE: Mapco
Nearly $10K in vapes, lottery tickets stolen from Nashville gas station