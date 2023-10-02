‘Prolific’ burglar arrested, 66 items seized belonging to nearly 30 victims, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who police say is a prolific burglar and wanted on 27 outstanding warrants was arrested on Sunday night.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Ishimwe Tuyisenge, 19, was wanted on 13 motor vehicle burglaries and thefts over the last nine months.

In late September, police went to Tuyisenge’s house in North Nashville, where a victim’s stolen Airpods were tracked. He fled from the house when officers arrived, MNPD said. During the execution of a search warrant, 66 items were seized from his room belonging to 28 different victims.

Below are some of the items seized:

Two AR-15 pistols

Checkbooks

Credit cards

Key programmer

Two stolen vehicles (found in the driveway)

“One was a locked 1997 Honda Civic stolen on September 4 from West End Avenue where a witness saw the suspect use a tool to gain entry to the vehicle,” police said about the stolen vehicles. “The other, a Honda Pilot, was stolen on September 15 from Hickory Trace Drive after the driver left it unlocked overnight.”

Tuyisenge is charged with 21 counts of motor vehicle burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of vehicle theft, and drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $232,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.