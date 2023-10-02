Pass Broadway and collect $200: MONOPOLY to release Nashville edition of iconic board game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Get-out-of-jail-free cards don’t exist in real life. However, in MONOPOLY: Nashville Edition, you can skip a turn behind bars after a night out on Broadway.

The Nashville edition of this iconic board game will be revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at The Parthenon.

The Music City edition of MONOPOLY will feature some of Nashville’s most iconic landmarks. Along with the reveal, the game will be available for sale locally and nationally on Tuesday.

“This edition replaces the perennial board game’s Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with Nashville cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to one of the most popular destinations in the U.S.”

Who do you think made the board?

