Pass Broadway and collect $200: MONOPOLY to release Nashville edition of iconic board game

I’d like to buy a hotel on Music Row please.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Get-out-of-jail-free cards don’t exist in real life. However, in MONOPOLY: Nashville Edition, you can skip a turn behind bars after a night out on Broadway.

The Nashville edition of this iconic board game will be revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at The Parthenon.

The Music City edition of MONOPOLY will feature some of Nashville’s most iconic landmarks. Along with the reveal, the game will be available for sale locally and nationally on Tuesday.

“This edition replaces the perennial board game’s Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with Nashville cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to one of the most popular destinations in the U.S.”

Who do you think made the board?

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass shattered with police light.
Tennessee man dies after fiery wreck on I-24 in Christian County
Horse stable owner charged with rape of girl
Neighbors say they aren’t shocked after stable owner charged with raping teen girl
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Three people shot near Nashville gas station

Latest News

Officials encourage you to buy and make sure your NOAA weather radios are functioning as well....
How Tennessee veterans can get a free weather radio
Mayor O'Connell's office received a $2 milllion grant to develop Nashville's first violence...
Mayor O’Connell secures nearly $2M grant to fund violence prevention program
Devario and Angealic Parson
Mt. Juliet car wash raising money for young family that lost everything after fire
Regions Bank (FILE)
Man impersonates Regions customer, steals more than $25K from banks, police say