Nearly $10K in vapes, lottery tickets stolen from Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after he allegedly broke into a Nashville gas station and stole nearly $10,000 worth of lottery tickets, vape products and cigarettes, according to court records.

Police said employees at the Mapco on Nolensville Pike called 911 to report a burglary on Sept. 14.

Billie Jarvis Pace, 33, allegedly broke into the locked store in the 4100 block of Nolensville Pike by breaking through the front glass door. Pace stole multiple lottery tickets, cigarettes, lighters and vape products, according to the arrest affidavit. The estimated cost of the stolen items is approximately $9,433.

The broken front glass door will take about $1,000, the store estimated.

Through surveillance video, detectives were able to piece together evidence, including spotting distinctive tattoos on both of Pace’s hands, according to the affidavit. His getaway driver was also heard yelling Pace’s name in the surveillance video.

He’s facing several charges from this incident and has a bond set at $75,000.

