Nashville Fire Department captain to participate in Chicago marathon

The captain is joining the marathon to bring awareness to kidney donations.
Nashville Fire Department captain Tony Murrell joins Chicago marathon to bring awareness to kidney donations(Submitted)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A captain with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is participating in the Chicago Marathon to champion kidney donor awareness and living organ donations.

Captain Tony Murrell -- who has been with NFD for 19 years -- is participating after donating a kidney to his sister, Tabula Lowe, in Nov. 2020.

According to a media release, Lowe’s battle with stage 4 kidney disease reached a “critical juncture,” and Murrell became her living organ donor.

Murrell will be participating in the 26.2-mile marathon on Oct. 8. A media release said Murrell hopes to garner both emotional and financial support for the cause of kidney donations.

“I am deeply honored to be participating in the Chicago Marathon and using this platform to raise awareness for kidney donorship,” Murrell said. “It’s my mission to dispel the fears surrounding organ donation and prove that living with one kidney is not only possible but also allows you to achieve extraordinary feats. I want to inspire individuals to consider the life-saving gift of organ donation.”

