Mt. Juliet car wash raising money for young family that lost everything after fire

Lightning hit Glass Creek Apartment complex, causing a devastating fire that left several people displaced.
Devario and Angealic Parson
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mount Juliet car wash is celebrating its grand opening by holding a fundraiser for a young family that lost everything in a devastating apartment fire.

Camel Express Car Wash, celebrating its fifth location in Mount Juliet, is using its grand opening to “unite the community in a mission of love and support for one of their own,” according to a media release. Devario Parson and his wife welcomed their first child on Aug. 10, only to find out as they were leaving the hospital that their apartment and everything inside had been destroyed by the fire.

Lightning hit the Glass Creek Apartment complex, causing a devastating fire that left several people displaced. The car wash is offering free car washes during its opening week, in hopes customers will leave donations for the Parsons.

“Devario is a longtime member of our team and a superstar in every sense, supporting his team while serving our customers and the community with unwavering dedication,” said Read Hauck, CEO of Camel Express Car Wash.

Limited edition merch will be given away and exclusive unlimited membership promotions, only available during this promotional period, will be available.

“We invite the entire community of Mount Juliet to join us in making a difference!” Hauck said.

The event takes place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

