Missing Brentwood girl found safe

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) – Authorities said a missing Brentwood girl has been found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced last week it was searching alongside the Brentwood Police Department for 12-year-old Frederika Scroggins. The TBI tweeted about the missing girl on Sept. 29.

Days later on Monday, the TBI said Scroggins had been found safe.

UPDATE: Pleased to report Frederika Scroggins, who was missing out of Brentwood, has been found safe!



Thanks for helping up to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/uYk2pljxR8 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 2, 2023

