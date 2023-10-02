Missing Brentwood girl found safe

Frederika Scroggins was found safe, according to the TBI.
Search underway for missing Brentwood 12-year-old girl, TBI says
Search underway for missing Brentwood 12-year-old girl, TBI says(TBI)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) – Authorities said a missing Brentwood girl has been found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced last week it was searching alongside the Brentwood Police Department for 12-year-old Frederika Scroggins. The TBI tweeted about the missing girl on Sept. 29.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search underway for missing Brentwood 12-year-old girl, TBI says

Days later on Monday, the TBI said Scroggins had been found safe.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

