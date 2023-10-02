Missing Brentwood girl found safe
Frederika Scroggins was found safe, according to the TBI.
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) – Authorities said a missing Brentwood girl has been found safe.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced last week it was searching alongside the Brentwood Police Department for 12-year-old Frederika Scroggins. The TBI tweeted about the missing girl on Sept. 29.
Days later on Monday, the TBI said Scroggins had been found safe.
