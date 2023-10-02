Mayor O’Connell secures nearly $2M grant to fund violence prevention program

The US Department of Justice awarded the grant to the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety.
Mayor O'Connell's office received a $2 milllion grant to develop Nashville's first violence...
Mayor O'Connell's office received a $2 milllion grant to develop Nashville's first violence prevention program.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s office announced it was awarded a nearly $2 million grant by the Justice Department to launch its first violence prevention program on Monday.

According to the press release, the US Department of Justice awarded Nashville’s Office of Community Safety $1,988,190 to develop its Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI).

The program will utilize the grant funds to allow for a community-focused approach to root out what causes violence and certain Nashville neighborhoods, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Mayor O’Connell’s Office of Community Safety pledges to hire and train what they refer to as “credible messengers,” or people who lived through violent situations. These Nashvillians live in communities where the most violence occurs and are expected to provide valuable insight into the search for solutions.

“As we advance our community safety plan, I expressed repeatedly that we hoped to expand upon successful initiatives, including group violence intervention,” Mayor O’Connell said. “This is an important tool and process that has worked well in other cities and is one of our best options to reduce gun violence and violent crime.”

The Office of Community Safety worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department and community organizations to secure the grant, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass shattered with police light.
Tennessee man dies after fiery wreck on I-24 in Christian County
Horse stable owner charged with rape of girl
Neighbors say they aren’t shocked after stable owner charged with raping teen girl
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Three people shot near Nashville gas station

Latest News

Officials encourage you to buy and make sure your NOAA weather radios are functioning as well....
How Tennessee veterans can get a free weather radio
Devario and Angealic Parson
Mt. Juliet car wash raising money for young family that lost everything after fire
Regions Bank (FILE)
Man impersonates Regions customer, steals more than $25K from banks, police say
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated