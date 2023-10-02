Man steals $40, antibiotics at knifepoint, police say

The suspect managed to get away with about $40 and some antibiotics, police said.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested last week after police say he stole $40 and prescription antibiotics at gunpoint, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

On Sept. 24, officers were dispatched to Claiborne Street in Nashville in response to a robbery. The victim told police he was robbed at knifepoint by a man who he knew as “Aaron.” The man, later identified as Aaron L. Robertson, allegedly demanded the victim to “give it here,” while pointing the knife at him, according to police.

Robertson managed to get away with about $40 and some antibiotics, police said. He was charged with aggravated robbery.

He remains in the Downtown Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

