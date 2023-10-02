Man impersonates Regions customer, steals more than $25K from banks, police say

Regions lost more than $25,000 during the thefts, police said.
Regions Bank (FILE)
Regions Bank (FILE)(WBRC)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested after Nashville police say he pretended to be someone else and stole more than $25,000 from Regions bank.

Thomas P. Walsh, 59, is charged with theft of property. Walsh is accused of making fraudulent transactions at three Regions locations in Davidson County.

Walsh allegedly made transactions on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18. He made withdrawals and also cashed two fraudulent checks, police said.

Regions lost $27,080 during the thefts. Walsh remains in Metro jail and has other pending charges.

