Man charged after throwing lit firework at couple while they walked their dog, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man is charged with a felony for allegedly throwing a lit, mortar-style firework at a Brentwood couple last month.

Preston D. Cannon, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said a couple was walking their dog in the area of Scarlet Ridge Drive and Autumn Crossing Way when a mortar-style firework was “recklessly” thrown from a moving vehicle in their direction, landing nearby. The woman ran away, but the firework exploded and hit the man.

The man said the explosion was so loud, it damaged his hearing.

“They lit and threw a mortar firework, and by the time we realized what it was, we only had about two seconds to run away, and it exploded,” the victim told WSMV4’s Marissa Sulek.

Through an investigation, surveillance video and interviews, Cannon was identified as a suspect. He was released on an $8,000 bond.

