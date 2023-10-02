How Tennessee veterans can get a free weather radio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, alongside the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, will provide emergency supplies to Tennessee veterans during National Preparedness Month.

Emergency kits have been made available at all Tennessee Department of Veterans Services field office locations on a first come, first served basis beginning Oct. 2. The kits include a NOAA weather radio, preparedness information and resources for veterans.

“Ensuring that you and your family have a way to receive prompt emergency notifications can make an incredible difference during a disaster,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a media release. “These weather radios will provide essential notifications in the event of an emergency. We are thrilled to partner with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services to provide this resource to Tennesseans across the state.”

The event comes as National Preparedness Month efforts wrap up across the state. National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

“National Preparedness Month is a reminder of the importance of readiness for all Tennesseans. This partnership with TEMA allows us to use our reach to ensure that Veterans across the state are well-equipped to face emergencies,” said TDVS Commissioner Tommy Baker. “These kits not only provide essential supplies but also exemplify the state’s commitment to the safety and well-being of those in the Veteran community.”

Limited kits are available. To learn more about how you and your family can be ready before disasters, visit here.

