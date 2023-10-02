First Alert Forecast: Summery start to the week with a fall finish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Still feeling like summer, the next few days. A transition to fall feeling weather arrives late this week.

THROUGH MORNING:

A clear sky is expected tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise tomorrow.

SUMMERY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:

Tomorrow afternoon is almost a carbon copy of today. Sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

The warm weather continues into Wednesday with just a few more afternoon clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FALL FRONT:

A strong cold front will approach the Mid-State starting on Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and a late-day shower is possible.

On Friday, a mostly cloudy sky and a few showers are in the forecast as the cold front swings through. Highs will only be in the 70s.

Summer-like highs early in the week will give way to a big weekend cool-down. (WSMV)

COOLER THIS WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny sky is expected on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a fall chill in the air as temperatures will stay in the 60s on both days with lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday starts the week with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 70.

