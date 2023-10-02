First Alert Forecast: Summer-like now, big changes this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It will be unseasonably warm through Wednesday before a rapid cool-down this weekend

Summer-like highs early in the week will give way to a big weekend cool-down. (WSMV)

Summer-like conditions are on tap for this afternoon. Highs will range from the middle to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon is almost a carbon copy of today. Sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s are in the forecast again.

The warm weather continues into Wednesday with just a few more afternoon clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FALL FRONT

A strong cold front will approach the Mid-State starting on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and a late day shower cannot be ruled out.

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies and a few showers are in the forecast as the cold front swings through. Highs will only be in the 70s, with even cooler conditions for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a fall chill in the air as temperatures will stay in the 60s on both days with lows in the 40s.

