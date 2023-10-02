First Alert Forecast: Big Temperature Swing This Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

EARLY WEEK

A very warm and summer-like Monday to start off the week here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around so I wouldn’t be completely surprised if one or two areas tried to push near 90.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and upper 50s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

We’ll hit the repeat button tomorrow with plenty of afternoon sunshine and temperatures int he mid to upper 80s for many, but again one or two spots could get near 90.

The warm weather continues into Wednesday with just a few more afternoon clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

LATE WEEK

A strong cold front will approach the Mid State starting on Thursday, but for most of the day we’ll just see a quick increase in the cloud cover for the afternoon. I won’t totally rule out a late day shower Thursday evening, but most of the showers hold off until Thursday night and going into our day on Friday. So that being said, have the umbrella handy Friday afternoon.

The big story with this front is the quick temperature drop we’ll see. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 80s, Friday we’ll be in the 70s, and once the front clears the Mid State we’ll see an even bigger cooldown for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Good sunshine Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will stay in the 60s both days with lows in the 40s!!!!

