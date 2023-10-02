Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.(Dollywood)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey.

The train experienced a mechanical issue, according to Ramey.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Mayton
Man arrested for 44th time in Kentucky

Latest News

Nashville Fire Department captain Tony Murrell joins Chicago marathon to bring awareness to...
Nashville Fire Department captain to participate in Chicago marathon
Triple shooting at Nashville nightclub
Three injured after shooting outside South Nashville nightclub
Triple shooting at Nashville nightclub
Triple shooting at Nashville nightclub
Decherd officer fired after drug sting