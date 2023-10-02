Country superstars, Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Nashville’s 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration

The concert will be free and open to the public.
Country superstars Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson, along with legendary band Lynyrd Skynyrd, will be the headlines for Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Nashville keep getting bigger and bigger, and Music City has announced the headliners for 2023′s Big Bash.

Country superstars Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson, along with legendary band Lynyrd Skynyrd, will be rocking the night away for Nashville’s live show for Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The concert will be free and open to the public.

“This will be the 15th annual concert and seventh year at Bicentennial Park. The event will include the famed red Music Note, which will be dropped on a 138-foot tower at midnight to ring in the new year. As a live event, the Big Bash generates as much as $38 million in direct visitor spending and attendance of 200,000, with more than half being local residents,” Visit Music City said.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp is offering hotel packages, celebration packs and VIP experiences:

  • Nashville’s NYE Celebration Pack and Hotel Package: Choose from over 140 lodging options - from the cozy comfort of a vacation rental or the boutique elegance of a charming hotel. The package includes a NYE Celebration Pack to ring in the New Year with a New Year’s Eve event t-shirt, Nashville koozie, festive party horn and hand-warmers. Purchase an individual NYE Celebration Pack or include as a hotel package.
  • Gold Circle Party Ticket and Hotel Package: Celebrate New Year’s Eve like a VIP at the exclusive Gold Circle Party. The Gold Circle Party is a 21+ ticketed private event hosted at the Nashville Farmers’ Market, where guests will enjoy an elevated experience in a festive party atmosphere. Purchase individual ticket or include as a hotel package.

For information or assistance with booking, visit visitmusiccity.com/goldcircle or call 1-800-657-6910.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse stable owner charged with rape of girl
Neighbors say they aren’t shocked after stable owner charged with raping teen girl
Glass shattered with police light.
Tennessee man dies after fiery wreck on I-24 in Christian County
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

The Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church was destroyed by a tornado in December 2021.
Faith vs. FEMA: Review of agency data shows only 1 in 3 churches applying for FEMA aid gets help
A car crash in Chapel Hill Saturday night left two people with serious injuries, including a...
Family recovering after car crash
Country superstars Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson, along with legendary band Lynyrd Skynyrd,...
New Year's Eve bash lineup announced
Lightning hit Glass Creek Apartment complex, causing a devastating fire that left several...
Mt. Juliet car wash raising money for family
WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley records encounter with snake handlers in...
Python business on Lower Broadway faces criticism