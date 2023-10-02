Cigna, HCA reach new agreement allowing members to continue receiving care at hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - HCA Healthcare and Cigna have reached a new agreement that will allow Cigna members enrolled in employer-sponsored plans to continue to receive care at HCA hospitals in Tennessee and Kentucky.

This agreement comes after Cigna said it might drop HCA as an in-network provider on its insurance plants. HCA Healthcare said after Sept. 30, Tennessee and Kentucky hospitals may no longer be participating providers in Cigna Healthcare.

Now, the new, multi-year relationship is effective Oct. 1 and Cigna members are in-network with all HCA Healthcare hospitals and facilities in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Previous Coverage: Cigna Healthcare may drop the HCA Healthcare network from insurance plans

HCA adds that no agreement on HIX products was made for Davidson, Cheatham, Dickson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee.

“Cigna’s Connect health care exchange product will now be out of network effective October 1, 2023. This means that as a HIX Cigna Healthcare member, you may either not be covered for non-emergency medical services at our facilities, or you may be required to pay higher out-of-network costs for those services,” HCA said.

If you have questions about your coverage, call 1-800-449-6425, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. or call the number located on the back of your Cigna insurance card.

