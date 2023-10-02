3 teens arrested after string of car thefts in East Nashville

The group, aged 15, 16 and 17, stole and broke into multiple cars, mainly from the Lenore Street area, the week of Sept. 11, police said.
Search underway for group of thieves suspected of several vehicle thefts around Nashville
Search underway for group of thieves suspected of several vehicle thefts around Nashville(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teenagers are in custody after being identified by police as the suspects in a string of recent car thefts in East Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“Outstanding work by East Precinct Community Engagement Team Officer Lindsey Anderson, along with assistance from Vehicle Crimes Unit officers, Murfreesboro Police Department and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, led to their identification and subsequent arrests,” police said.

Two teens were arrested Monday afternoon at a home on Bonnamere Drive, and the 17-year-old was taken into custody by La Vergne Police later in the day.

“They have all been charged in juvenile court with four counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of gun theft. The 17-year-old was also charged with felony vandalism,” MNPD said. “Additional charges are anticipated.”

