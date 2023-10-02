2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle shuts down intersection in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle shut down an intersection in Clarksville on Sunday evening, according to Clarksville Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dunlop Lane and International Boulevard around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the intersection will be shut down for quite a while and advised that drivers should avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

The motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital. Police said the condition of the motorcyclist is not yet known. The other driver received minor injuries.

Police said Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are on the scene.

