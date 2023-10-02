2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle shuts down intersection in Clarksville

The motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle shut down an intersection in Clarksville on Sunday evening, according to Clarksville Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dunlop Lane and International Boulevard around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the intersection will be shut down for quite a while and advised that drivers should avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

The motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital. Police said the condition of the motorcyclist is not yet known. The other driver received minor injuries.

Police said Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Mayton
Man arrested for 44th time in Kentucky

Latest News

Decherd officer fired after drug sting
Clarksville crash shuts down intersection
Teen arrested for deadly stabbing
Teen shot, killed south Nashville apartment
Teen shot, killed south Nashville apartment