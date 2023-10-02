2 stolen vehicles from Nashville recovered in Mt. Juliet, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two stolen vehicles from Nashville were recovered in Mt. Juliet on Monday, and two arrests were made, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Police said both of the stolen vehicles were recovered in the morning through an MJ Guardian Shield alert, which is the city’s Automated License Plate Recognition program.

Officers recovered a stolen tag and vehicle through an alert on a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The license plate was stolen from Nashville on Sept. 24, and the truck was stolen from Nashville on June 22. The pickup truck was intercepted on Belinda Parkway.

A woman was arrested who was wanted out of Montgomery County and was in possession of methamphetamine and several stolen IDs and passports.

Early this morning, officers recovered a stolen tag and vehicle as a result of an #MJGuardianShield alert. Guardian Shield alerted to the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado for a license plate stolen from Nashville on 9/24. Officers intercepted the pick-up on Belinda Parkway, which was… pic.twitter.com/YtwGeQe3nY — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 2, 2023

The second vehicle was a 2013 Lexus IS350 out of Nashville (stolen on Sept. 18). Officers were able to pull the car over as it was entering I-40 West. A man, who was driving on a suspended license, was arrested.

Later this morning, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a 2013 Lexus IS350, stolen from Nashville on 9/18. Officers intercepted the car as it was entering I-40 westbound. An adult male, driving on a suspended license, was arrested. pic.twitter.com/2natS7JbjQ — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.