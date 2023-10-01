Titans hope to find footing against Bengals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The (1-2) Tennessee Titans will try to put a brutal trip to Cleveland behind them as they host the (1-2) Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

The Titans’ offense is coming off its worst performance in decades after tallying just 94 total yards against the Browns.

Ryan Tannehill was also sacked five times in that matchup.

This week, the front five will face another tough group of pass rushers from Cincinnati. Trey Hendrickson and company sacked Rams QB Matthew Stafford six times in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

The Titan’s defense has also given up 12 plays of 20 yards or more this season. That’s a trend they’ll have to end this week against Joe Burrow and his litany of talented receivers.

As for a trend they’d like to continue?

Over the last three seasons, the Titans are 10-2 in October -- that’s the best winning percentage in the NFL over that span. So, as the calendar flips, that’s something to keep in mind.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.