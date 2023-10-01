Three people shot near Nashville gas station

Police said at least one person was critically injured.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that involved several victims near a Nashville gas station.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, three adults were shot near the Speedway at 1975 Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. At least one person was critically injured.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

