Three people shot near Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that involved several victims near a Nashville gas station.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, three adults were shot near the Speedway at 1975 Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. At least one person was critically injured.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

