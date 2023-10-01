Tennessee man dies after fiery wreck on I-24 in Christian County

A passerby pulled the man out of the vehicle as it caught fire.
Glass shattered with police light.
Glass shattered with police light.(WCTV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man died after a wreck on Interstate 24 (I-24) in Christian County.

Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a rest area on I-24 around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a car engulfed in flames with a man – later identified as 24-year-old Tyshawn Banks -- lying outside of the vehicle.

According to witnesses, Banks was driving erratically and was attempting to pull back on the interstate, CCSO said. Banks then lost control and ended up in an embankment, CCSO said.

A passerby who saw the accident pulled Banks out of the vehicle and away from the car as it started to catch fire.

CCSO said the investigation of the crash continues as they try to find out more about what happened.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Generic school desk photo
Tennessee teacher accused of throwing bean bag at elementary students

Latest News

Public inauguration for Mayor O'Connell
Public inauguration held for Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Teen arrested after deadly stabbing inside Nashville apartment
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Tyler...
Missing Campbell County teen found safe
Journee Jones
Missing girl found safe following Endangered Child Alert