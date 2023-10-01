Tennessee man dies after fiery wreck on I-24 in Christian County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man died after a wreck on Interstate 24 (I-24) in Christian County.

Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a rest area on I-24 around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a car engulfed in flames with a man – later identified as 24-year-old Tyshawn Banks -- lying outside of the vehicle.

According to witnesses, Banks was driving erratically and was attempting to pull back on the interstate, CCSO said. Banks then lost control and ended up in an embankment, CCSO said.

A passerby who saw the accident pulled Banks out of the vehicle and away from the car as it started to catch fire.

CCSO said the investigation of the crash continues as they try to find out more about what happened.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.