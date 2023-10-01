Teen dead after shooting at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a teenager early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Blue Note Apartments on Millwood Drive around 2:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they found an abandoned pickup truck. 17-year-old Jesus Daniel Martinez Garcia, a passenger in the truck, had been shot by an unknown suspect.

The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Elmer Chacon, told detectives he pulled onto the property when he allegedly began taking gunfire and ran from the vehicle, police said.

Garcia’s family arrived at the scene and took him to Vanderbilt, where he died.

Another passenger had minor injuries from the shooting. He was also taken to Vanderbilt where he was treated.

Police said Chacon is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

