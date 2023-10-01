Teen arrested after deadly stabbing inside Nashville apartment

Witnesses said the suspect and victim had an argument prior to the stabbing, according to police.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested after police say he fatally stabbed a man inside a Nashville apartment Saturday night.

Santos Tiquiram, 19, is accused of killing Alejandro Chama-Tum, 48, at an apartment complex on Lebanon Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Witnesses told police the suspect and victim argued prior to the stabbing.

Chama-Tum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Tiquiram and a man fled on foot after the stabbing.

With the assistance of MNPD aviation, Tiquiram was found in the woods behind the apartment complex and was taken into custody. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

