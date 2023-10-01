Public inauguration held for Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Freddie O’Connell is now officially the mayor of Nashville after being publicly sworn in at an inauguration held for him in Downtown Nashville on Saturday.

O’Connell was honored alongside the new vice-mayor, Angie Henderson, as well as the new Metro Council.

The inauguration was filled with live music, food trucks and a chance for people to meet the new mayor and tour city hall. Guests also had the opportunity to see the Metro Council Chambers and the mayor’s office.

“I and our team have spent the week getting started on 15 fixes I recommended we take to improve this city,” O’Connell said. “We’ll be working hard during our first 100 days to make progress on the things we already know we need to do...to improve how Nashville grows, how Nashville works, and how Nashville moves.”

Saturday’s inauguration was the second time O’Connell was sworn into office. He was first sworn in during a small private ceremony with his family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.