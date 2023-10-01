Public inauguration held for Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell was honored alongside new vice-mayor Angie Henderson.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Freddie O’Connell is now officially the mayor of Nashville after being publicly sworn in at an inauguration held for him in Downtown Nashville on Saturday.

O’Connell was honored alongside the new vice-mayor, Angie Henderson, as well as the new Metro Council.

The inauguration was filled with live music, food trucks and a chance for people to meet the new mayor and tour city hall. Guests also had the opportunity to see the Metro Council Chambers and the mayor’s office.

“I and our team have spent the week getting started on 15 fixes I recommended we take to improve this city,” O’Connell said. “We’ll be working hard during our first 100 days to make progress on the things we already know we need to do...to improve how Nashville grows, how Nashville works, and how Nashville moves.”

Saturday’s inauguration was the second time O’Connell was sworn into office. He was first sworn in during a small private ceremony with his family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Generic school desk photo
Tennessee teacher accused of throwing bean bag at elementary students

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Teen arrested after deadly stabbing inside Nashville apartment
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Tyler...
Missing Campbell County teen found safe
Journee Jones
Missing girl found safe following Endangered Child Alert
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Three people shot near Nashville gas station