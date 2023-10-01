Police officer in Franklin Co. arrested for allegedly purchasing illegal drugs

The officer was arrested during an undercover buy in Decherd.
Decherd Police Department
Decherd Police Department(Decherd Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECHERD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police officer in Franklin County was arrested for allegedly purchasing narcotics.

The Decherd Police Department (DPD) said they received a complaint about an officer illegally buying narcotics.

DPD launched an internal investigation and found evidence that proved the allegation.

Police decided to initiate an undercover buy to confirm Dustin Cook was purchasing illegal drugs. The buy happened on Sept. 28 within city limits, and Cook was arrested. Police added that Cook was off duty during the operation.

As a result of the investigation, Cook was fired at the time of the arrest.

“We feel officers must be held to a higher standard and obey the laws they are sworn to uphold,” DPD said in a statement. “The Decherd Police Department has a zero-tolerance drug policy, but there are resources to help employees who find themselves going down the wrong path.”

DPD said Cook never reached out for assistance and passed pre-employment and random drug screenings.

