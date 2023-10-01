Neighbors say they aren’t shocked after stable owner charged with raping teen girl

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said there could be more victims and more charges filed.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A horse stable owner was charged with raping a teenage girl according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

A neighbor who lives near Pinnacle Stables along Panther Creek Road said the charges placed on 51-year-old Jason Lancaster don’t surprise them.

“I don’t think anything can be much worse than your child is hurt like that,” one neighbor said. “I heard the owner of Pinnacle Stables had been arrested for improper conduct with young girls.”

RSCO said Lancaster was charged with the following:

Two counts of rape

Three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure

Three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure

Bribery of a witness

Stalking

“I had previously known who this person was and had known that there might have been some problems in the past,” the neighbor said.

RCSO also arrested 23-year-old Leya Victory, of Lowe Christiana Road. She was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, RCSO said.

Several neighbors who live near the stable said they’ve heard rumors of problems, but thought they had been resolved.

“[It’s] just sad how someone would take advantage of these innocent young girls and betray their trust. That’s something they’ll have to live with forever,” the neighbor said.

RCSO said there may be more victims and more charges could be filed.

“They had put their faith in this person for the riding lesson or whatever it was they were involved with and for that to be betrayed, I don’t think anything can be much worse,” the neighbor said.

Officials added that they found several horses in need of help at the stables. Lancaster is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone who believes they may be one of his victims is asked to call RCSO.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
Generic school desk photo
Tennessee teacher accused of throwing bean bag at elementary students
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

Public inauguration for Mayor O'Connell
Public inauguration for Mayor O'Connell
No government shutdown after bipartisan deal
Serious injuries in Clarksville crash
Man critical after bar shooting
Man steals ambulance, arrested after chase