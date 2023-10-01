Missing girl found safe following Endangered Child Alert

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 2-year-old girl reported missing out of Chattanooga has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Journee Jones Sunday morning. She was believed to be with her non-custodial father, Corey Jones, who is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for custodial interference.

The young girl was found safe hours later, according to TBI, and her non-custodial father was taken into custody.

The girl is believed to be with her non-custodial father Corey Jones. (TBI)

