Missing Campbell County teen found safe

Tyler Brummitt, 14, has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Tyler Brummitt, 14, who is missing out of Campbell County.

Brummitt was last seen on Saturday near Cumberland Lane in Speedwell. TBI officials said he has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home safely.

TBI officials said Brummitt was found safe in Lafollette.

