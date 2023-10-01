Man shoots at law enforcement, leads chase in Columbia

The man was wanted for several crimes.
A man was arrested in Columbia after leading law enforcement on a chase and shooting at them,...
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted for several crimes allegedly shot at law enforcement while leading them on a chase in south Columbia. He was arrested on Sunday morning.

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD), deputies were helping the Columbia Police Department with a shooting investigation.

Deputies then found the suspect, Devin Rice, who led them on a chase, MCSD said in a Facebook media release. During the chase, Rice began shooting at law enforcement, MCSD said.

Law enforcement disabled Rice’s car and took him into custody.

Rice was treated and released by the Maury Regional Medical Center. He was then booked into the Maury County Jail on other, unrelated charges, MCSD said.

MCSD said more charges are coming as they investigate events from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

