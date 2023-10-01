How Tennessee lawmakers voted on funding bill sent to Senate

Four Middle Tennessee representatives voted against the bill.
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading toward a shutdown that will disrupt many services, squeeze workers and roil politics.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, the House approved a temporary funding bill to keep federal agencies open as the threat of a federal government shutdown looms.

According to the Associated Press, the bill would fund the government until Nov. 17.

A total of 91 representatives voted against the bipartisan deal, including four Tennessee Republicans who represent Middle Tennessee:

  • Mark Green of Clarksville
  • Andy Ogles of Columbia
  • John Rose of Cookeville
  • Scott DesJarlais of Murfreesboro

Other Tennessee representatives who voted include:

  • Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) voted nay
  • Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) voted yea
  • Charles J. Fleischman (R-Chattanooga) voted yea
  • Diana Harshbarger (R-Kingsport) voted nay
  • David Kustoff (R-Germantown) voted yea

The bill was sent to the Senate, which has a meeting late in the evening, hours before the midnight deadline in order to fund the government.

