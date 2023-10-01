How Tennessee lawmakers voted on funding bill sent to Senate
Four Middle Tennessee representatives voted against the bill.
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, the House approved a temporary funding bill to keep federal agencies open as the threat of a federal government shutdown looms.
According to the Associated Press, the bill would fund the government until Nov. 17.
A total of 91 representatives voted against the bipartisan deal, including four Tennessee Republicans who represent Middle Tennessee:
- Mark Green of Clarksville
- Andy Ogles of Columbia
- John Rose of Cookeville
- Scott DesJarlais of Murfreesboro
Other Tennessee representatives who voted include:
- Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) voted nay
- Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) voted yea
- Charles J. Fleischman (R-Chattanooga) voted yea
- Diana Harshbarger (R-Kingsport) voted nay
- David Kustoff (R-Germantown) voted yea
The bill was sent to the Senate, which has a meeting late in the evening, hours before the midnight deadline in order to fund the government.
