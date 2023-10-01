How Tennessee lawmakers voted on funding bill sent to Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, the House approved a temporary funding bill to keep federal agencies open as the threat of a federal government shutdown looms.

According to the Associated Press, the bill would fund the government until Nov. 17.

A total of 91 representatives voted against the bipartisan deal, including four Tennessee Republicans who represent Middle Tennessee:

Mark Green of Clarksville

Andy Ogles of Columbia

John Rose of Cookeville

Scott DesJarlais of Murfreesboro

Other Tennessee representatives who voted include:

Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) voted nay

Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) voted yea

Charles J. Fleischman (R-Chattanooga) voted yea

Diana Harshbarger (R-Kingsport) voted nay

David Kustoff (R-Germantown) voted yea

The bill was sent to the Senate, which has a meeting late in the evening, hours before the midnight deadline in order to fund the government.

